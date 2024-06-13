Politicians weigh in as Ingersoll Strike enters 11th day
Some area politicians are visiting striking workers at an Ingersoll defence contractor.
All 208 unionized employees at IMT Defence have been off the job for 11 days — demanding the end of a two-tier wage system for identical work.
Stopping by the picket lines Thursday, London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan backed the call for wage parity.
“People should be paid exactly the same. Otherwise, it’s completely unfair. It ought to be illegal,” he said.
Union leadership suggests more MPPs will arrive on Friday.
No new talks have are scheduled with the company.
Meanwhile, following a delay, strikers are allowing a company van to cross their lines.
They allege it is carrying recently hired non-unionized assemblers — a change made from a bitter labour dispute at IMT two decades ago.
It resulted in clashes between strikers and replacement workers.
“I don’t see them going to the roots they did last time with the full scabs” stated Jay McDonnell, president of United Steel Workers 2918. “A lot has changed since then. We are secured goods now, whereas before, I don’t think we were. So, they can’t just bring in any Joe Blow off the block.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING More than 70 weather advisories in effect; Meteorologists warn of short notice in event of tornado
Tornados and severe thunderstorms are possible in highly populated areas across Ontario and Quebec, including the regions around Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from single middle school
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
'A most horrible death': Dogs in fatal attack on elderly woman order euthanized
A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed for their part in the "most horrible death" of an elderly woman two years ago.
Chinese history buff finds military secrets in a pile of old papers he bought for under US$1
A military history buff in China appears to have made an alarming discovery after picking up four discarded books for less than US$1 at a neighbourhood recycling station: They were confidential military documents.
Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. Its cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
CTV News Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte to receive RNAO media award
The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) has announced the recipients of this year’s Media Awards competition and CTV Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte is one of the winners.
-
Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
Windsor
-
'Surreal': retail worker wins $1 million with Encore
A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.
-
Third opioid overdose alert issued in less than a month
The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between June 2 and June 8.
-
'Never take the first offer': The art of negotiation in today’s economy
The art of negotiation can be the key to saving money on your monthly bills during a time of where costs of housing, gas, food and other essential continue to skyrocket.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Innisfil school bus driver charged after collision with students on board
Police have charged a school bus driver after a collision Thursday morning that injured two students and another driver in Innisfil.
-
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins under a severe thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
-
Stabbing leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition in front of Montfort Hospital
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning in front of Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road.
-
OC Transpo hoping 3-day return-to-office mandate will boost adult pass sales
Sales of adult monthly transit passes for OC Transpo remain well below pre-pandemic levels, but transit staff are hoping government workers heading back to the office more often will help.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Montreal
-
Tents will be allowed again on Peel Street terrasses after Grand Prix weekend controversy: mayor
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante confirmed the terrasses on Peel Street that were abruptly shut down during Grand Prix weekend can reopen with tents.
-
Large homeless encampment near Longueuil elementary school draws concern
Parents and officials from a Longueuil elementary school are raising concerns about a large homeless encampment down the street from the school's playground.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING More than 70 weather advisories in effect; Meteorologists warn of short notice in event of tornado
Tornados and severe thunderstorms are possible in highly populated areas across Ontario and Quebec, including the regions around Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
Atlantic
-
'The future is so bright': Research empowering cells to attack cancer shows promise
A new-to-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
-
Track conditions to make VIA Rail’s Halifax to Montreal journey even longer
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
-
Weather front approaches the Maritimes with rain and showers Friday into Saturday
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
Winnipeg
-
Carberry crash investigation submitted to Crown by RCMP as first anniversary approaches
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
‘At a crossroads’: Manitoba festivals struggling as attendees face tighter budgets
The organization representing festivals and large events across Canada says many are facing a challenging season ahead, with organizers in Manitoba also feeling the pinch.
Calgary
-
'A most horrible death': Dogs in fatal attack on elderly woman order euthanized
A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed for their part in the "most horrible death" of an elderly woman two years ago.
-
Police seek public assistance in identifying suspect in hate-motivated incident outside Central Library
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a woman who’s a suspect in a hate-motivated incident that took place outside the Central Library in late April.
-
LIVE @ 12 P.M. MDT
LIVE @ 12 P.M. MDT Danielle Smith set to speak on Alberta's economic landscape, strategy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to speak on the province’s economic landscape and strategy, at an event in Calgary on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Parkland County firefighter charged with child sexual exploitation crimes
A firefighter in Parkland County west of Edmonton is accused of sharing child sexual abuse material over the app Snapchat.
-
Watch: Florida Panthers arrive in Edmonton for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Finals
The Florida Panthers arrived in Edmonton on Wednesday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
-
Playing through injury, Oilers' Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
Vancouver
-
Uber calls B.C. gig-worker wages, job protections 'unreasonable'
Ride-hailing company Uber is slamming the British Columbia government's decision to impose minimum wages and basic labour protections for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Judge rejects 'necessity defence' from B.C. climate activists charged in disruptive protests
Two climate activists charged in a series of disruptive protests on Vancouver Island cannot use a "necessity defence" to avoid punishment, a B.C. judge has ruled.
-
Vancouver city council takes next step to revitalize Chinatown
Vancouver’s Chinatown is one step closer to its ongoing efforts to revitalize the historical neighbourhood.