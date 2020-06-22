LONDON, ONT. -- Coun. Elizabeth Peloza is calling on city hall to create a new ‘Active Transportation Manager’ position within city hall’s engineering department to oversee pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure.

“Now that there’s a lot more people using active transportation, we need to make sure we have a sustainable long term plan,” says Coun. Peloza.

In a new motion, she explains that the new position would ensure that future road projects balance the needs of all users: drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

“We want someone specifically dedicated to filling gaps in the infrastructure. Look at the infrastructure we have, some isn’t up to a level you would want to bring bikes on,” says Peloza. “Some of the road markings and signage is poor and needs to be updated.”

Peloza emphasizes that her motion would not increase staffing levels at city hall. Instead, she recommends redirecting funds previously earmarked for a new position under London’s ‘Smart Cities’ initiative.

A hiring freeze implemented at city hall to contain costs during the pandemic would likely delay filling the position until later this year.

Peloza says other cities including Kitchener and Cambridge have already hired active transportation managers.

Her motion, seconded by Coun. Shawn Lewis, will be discussed at the Civic Works Committee meeting on Tuesday.