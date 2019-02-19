

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's legislature resumes today with the Progressive Conservative government expected to tackle several issues this session, including changes to policing oversight.

The Tories halted laws introduced by the previous Liberal regime to strengthen oversight of law enforcement and redefine officers' duties, and a government source says legislation on policing is expected to be introduced today.

Legislation is also expected before the end of the month to create a health "super agency," moving local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario under one umbrella.

The government will also set the stage for its first budget with a stated goal of slashing a $13.5-billion deficit and providing a picture of how Ontario can get back into the black.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli has said the budget will show a path to balance, though he hasn't specified if the government will eliminate the deficit within its four-year mandate.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Federation of Students is expected to hold a demonstration at the legislature today to protest recently announced cuts to student grants.