

CTV London





London police say a woman posing as a personal support worker was able to gain entry to rooms in a seniors’ residence and convince seniors to go with her to a bank.

Police say a 33-year-old woman allegedly went to the bank with the seniors under the guise of helping them with banking and then took cash from them once they returned home.

It was reported to police on Sunday that the residents gave the woman money to make purchases at a store for them but the woman did not return.

As a result of an investigation the woman is charged with:

• theft under $5,000 x 2

• breach of probation x 2

The London Police Service reminds the public and employers to remain vigilant and ensure caregivers provide proper identification.