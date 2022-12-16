Police warn online child exploitation on the rise in London, Ont.

London police are warning the public that online child exploitation in on the rise in the city.

“If we had triple the number of investigators, I have no doubt we’d find triple the amount of offenders,” London police Sgt. Jeremy Dann told the police board.

Dann made the remark after delivering a disturbing presentation on the work of the three-member Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Year after year, investigators with ICE have seen the number of complaints and investigations of online sexual abuse grow.

Complaints directed to his team rose 11 per cent this year compared to 2021.

“Quite frankly, we could stand to use more of those officers in there, and even with adding triple the officers, they would still be overwhelmed with work. Deputy Chief Stu Betts tells CTV News. “It’s a really sad state of affairs when some of our most vulnerable people are victimized by those who should know better.”

The police board also heard how evolving technology has complicated the investigation of sexual predators on the internet.

He added that pressure has also grown to ensure criminal charges make their way through the courts within time limits.

Court delays made worse by the pandemic have resulted in some charges laid against predators dropped, “It’s beyond frustrating, it’s heartbreaking.”

Dann emphasized the importance of educating children and parents about online safety.