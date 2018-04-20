

CTV London





Provincial police are warning business owners after a rash of thefts involving Automated Teller Machines.

The West Region OPP Crime Unit says since January 2017, thieves have targeted 58 businesses in the Brant, Waterloo, Hamilton, Owen Sound and Niagara areas.

Police say the motive of operation is the same in each instance.

Suspect(s) attend the business and scope out the location of the ATM, then sometime between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. the suspects will ram a stolen vehicle through the front entrance or windows of the building, wrap a chain around the ATM and forcible rip it from the business.

The damage left behind ranges from $20,000 - $250,000 to the building and in some cases leaves the building structurally unsound.

The average loss from and ATM is approximately $10,000, plus loss of revenue while the store is closed and the associated repair costs.

The average profit from an ATM is approximately .20 cents for every $20 dispensed.

There is no predictability in terms of when or where incidents occur.

Police say gas stations, variety stores, large chain restaurants and shopping malls are all vulnerable.

OPP officers are encouraging business owners with an ATM to report any/all suspicious activity to police immediately.

Police are also alerting owners of pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles to always pocket vehicle keys and to ensure vehicles are locked at all times.