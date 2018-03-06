

CTV London





London police want to speak to the driver of a silver sedan in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

The 4-door car was seen in the area of Oxford and Wharncliffe early Sunday morning around 12:20 a.m.

It was seen in a nearby parking lot around the time of the incident, but may have been on Richmond Street prior to the incident.

Police say the driver’s side headlight is not working.

Contact police if you have any information at 519-661-5670.