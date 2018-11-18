

CTV London





St. Thomas police had to box in a vehicle that failed to stop for them.

Police say they attempted to stop a Dodge Durango SUV near the downtown core Sunday.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and was boxed in near South Edgeware Road and Burwell Road.

The vehicle came to a stop for a red light and that's when several police cruisers converged.

A 54-year-old Aylmer man was arrested for impaired driving, possession of open alcohol in the vehicle, failing to stop, and refusing to provide a breath sample when requested.

The vehicle was impounded and the man was later released with a court date for Dec. 4.