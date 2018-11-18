Featured
Police use cruisers to corral man, now charged with impaired driving
CTV London
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 2:12PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 6:21PM EST
St. Thomas police had to box in a vehicle that failed to stop for them.
Police say they attempted to stop a Dodge Durango SUV near the downtown core Sunday.
The vehicle failed to stop for police and was boxed in near South Edgeware Road and Burwell Road.
The vehicle came to a stop for a red light and that's when several police cruisers converged.
A 54-year-old Aylmer man was arrested for impaired driving, possession of open alcohol in the vehicle, failing to stop, and refusing to provide a breath sample when requested.
The vehicle was impounded and the man was later released with a court date for Dec. 4.