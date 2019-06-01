

CTV London





London police are warning women of a man in the community who is facing sexual assault charges.

Trevor Kamhunga has been charged in both London and in Peel region.

Police allege the man inappropriately touched women in a sexual nature at bus shelters.

They say the incidents are not isolated to one location or time of day.

In one incident in Mississauga last fall, police say the suspect walked up to an 18-year-old woman sitting inside a bus shelter, exposed himself, refused to let her go, and then sexually assaulted her.

Police are cautioning women using a bus shelter in the city to be aware of surroundings, especially when alone and to be cautious if a stranger is approaching them.