Police urge proper use of 911 after cops called to remove bat from home
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 7:58AM EDT
TILLSONBURG, Ont. - Provincial police are reminding the public about the proper use of 911 after officers were called to remove a bat from a home in Tillsonburg, Ont.
OPP say a homeowner in the community called 911 to report a bird flying around in their home as they tried to go to sleep.
It happened early Tuesday, and responding officers managed to find and remove a bat from the home.
Police say the call should have gone to animal services since it was not an emergency.