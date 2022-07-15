Police treating disappearance of Sarnia man as suspicious

Sarnia police are searching for a 33-year-old man who they say hasn’t been seen since July 6.

The Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division says it is treating the disappearance of Trevor Chaput as suspicious.

A description provided by police says Chaput is about 5’ 6” and 160 lbs with a thin build. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a scar on his right cheek, and tattoos on his upper chest of Scorpio and Leo signs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or for immediate response 519-344-8861 ext. 0.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.