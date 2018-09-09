

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Provincial police say a stolen vehicle reached high rates of speed on the 400 series highways in the London region this afternoon.

Several people called to report the white, four-door vehicle driving aggressively and passing unsafely.

OPP Const. Max Gomez said the driver did not pull over for police.

"The vehicle was not engaged after the initial attempt to stop it. It's hard without air support," he said.

Gomez said no collisions were reported as a result of the aggressive driving.

The vehicle was last seen by police in Brant County.