Ontario Provincial Police and London Police will be holding a press conference in London Thursday regarding efforts to solve a homicide from 1974.

Police have not provided many specifics ahead of the press conference other than to say the focus in an unsolved 1974 London-area homicide.

Chief Superintendent John Cain, Commander of OPP West Region, will be joined by Detective-Superintendent Ken Leppert, Director of OPP Criminal Investigation Services , and Deputy Chief Darryl Longworth of the London Police Service to unveil a creative initiative to reinvigorate the investigation.

