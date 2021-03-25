Advertisement
Police swarm rural London, Ont. property
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 8:48PM EDT
Police vehicles line Longwoods Road in London, Ont. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- There was a large police response Thursday evening just west of London's Lambeth neighbourhood.
At least 10 police vehicles, heavily armed officers and a K9 Unit attended a rural address on Longwoods Road.
It is not clear what sparked the initial response, but CTV News has reached out to London police.
Longwoods Road, formerly Highway 2, was partially blocked during the incident.
It was later opened just before officers left the scene around 8:10 p.m.
RELATED IMAGES