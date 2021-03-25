LONDON, ONT. -- There was a large police response Thursday evening just west of London's Lambeth neighbourhood.

At least 10 police vehicles, heavily armed officers and a K9 Unit attended a rural address on Longwoods Road.

It is not clear what sparked the initial response, but CTV News has reached out to London police.

Longwoods Road, formerly Highway 2, was partially blocked during the incident.

It was later opened just before officers left the scene around 8:10 p.m.