A driver who fled police, making several turns to avoid being stopped, was later arrested at his residence, St. Thomas police say.

A 41-year-old St. Thomas man was taken into custody Tuesday night about 8 p.m.

Police had earlier tried to stop the man on Talbot Street.

Officers identified the driver and confirmed the registration on the licence plate so when the man took off in his vehicle, they didn’t pursue at that time.

He was arrested at his residence without incident and charged with failing to stop for police.