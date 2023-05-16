Police standoff closes stretch of Wellington Road

A heavy police presence has closed Wellington Road between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive early Tuesday evening.

Officers with the London Police Service (LPS) are stationed outside the Days Inn and bystanders were observed watching from nearby parking lots.

Const. Joel Davis told CTV News London, “A male we believe is armed with weapons. We’re concerned for his safety and so we have police actively negotiating with him and hoping for a peaceful resolution.”

The LPS K-9 Unit was also observed on scene.

In an update on Twitter just after 8 p.m., police said that a heavy police presence remains at the hotel and that the section of Wellington Road remains closed.

No injuries have been reported.

Police ask that pedestrians and motorists avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story

London police are on scene of the Days Inn in London, Ont. on May 16, 2023 due to an ongoing investigation. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

