LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police are reminding the public to contact them for emergencies only.

On Monday, police were contacted in regard to concerns about a goose in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore in Simcoe. The goose was unable to be located by police.

While the police take animal welfare concerns seriously, they strongly recommend that people contact local animal control services.

"The OPP does not have the equipment to trap and house live animals or transport wild animals. Calling the police to deal with a nuisance animal ties up the phone lines at the communications center and ties up law enforcement officers when they could be focusing on other issues in the community," said Insp. Joseph Varga of Norfolk County OPP.

This reminder comes as the police have been overwhelmed with calls in regard to homeowners who have issues with snakes, skunks, bats, etc. on their property.