Police seize over $7000 worth of drugs during raid
Laura Galea, CTV London
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 4:47PM EDT
London Police have laid charges following a search at a residence on Saddy Crescent last Friday.
Officers seized numerous drugs, including marijuana and oxycodone along with a shotgun and ammunition.
A number of charges were laid against a 38 year old male and 40 year old female including 3 counts of possession of a schedule II substance with the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm.
The man and woman are expected to appear in court on May 25th to address the charges.