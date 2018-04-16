

Laura Galea, CTV London





London Police have laid charges following a search at a residence on Saddy Crescent last Friday.

Officers seized numerous drugs, including marijuana and oxycodone along with a shotgun and ammunition.

A number of charges were laid against a 38 year old male and 40 year old female including 3 counts of possession of a schedule II substance with the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm.

The man and woman are expected to appear in court on May 25th to address the charges.