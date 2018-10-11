

CTV London





The largest seizure of fentanyl in the city was made Wednesday by police.

Officers seized more than $62,000 in drugs and nearly $10,000 in cash during a morning search warrant execution at a residence on Ellsworth Crescent.

The following items were seized:

• 107 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $43,200

• 177 grams of suspected cocaine, value $17,700

• 145 grams of suspected marihuana, value $1,450

• $9,815 in Canadian currency

“Any day we are able to get illegal opioids off the street is a great day because people are overdosing on these deadly drugs almost every day in this city,” said Det. Sgt. Rob Merrimen, head of the Guns and Drugs Section.

Three Londoners - one man and two women - have been charged with trafficking offences.

London police, RCMP and OPP were all involved in the seizure.