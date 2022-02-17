Police seize crystal meth during traffic stop in Sarnia, Ont.

Two Sarnia, Ont. residents have been charged with drug trafficking after an early morning traffic stop.

Police stopped a vehicle in the area of Overlea Crescent and Cardiff Drive around 1:25 a.m. Thursday.

The officer determined a passenger in the rear seat was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

A search of the vehicle found over 36 grams of crystal meth worth $2900 inside a backpack.

A 35-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were arrested and remain in custody pending a bail hearing.