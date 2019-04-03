

A London Police officer was uninjured after being dragged by a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday officers were investigating a stolen vehicle report and found the car in a parking lot on Wavell Street.

When officers approached the vehicle a woman fled on a foot and the man driving reversed into an unmarked cruiser. The car then mounted the curb and briefly dragged an officer who was able to release himself unharmed.

Police have yet to locate the man but arrested the woman passenger.

Towle is charged with: