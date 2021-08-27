Police seeking public assistance in locating stolen vehicle from Hagersville, Ont.

London, Ont. -

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating the theft of a motor vehicle Thursday evening.

OPP say between 9-11 p.m., an unknown person or persons allegeldy stole a dark green 1978 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck from Carrick Street in Hagersville, Ont.

OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles or have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.