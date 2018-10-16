

CTV London





London police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-year-old Sharon Munroe of London.

Sharon is described as a white female, 5’3, 120 lbs, blue eyes, short dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green sweater and brown corduroy pants.

Sharon was last seen on October 15, 2018 at approximately 8 P.M. in the area of Main Street in Lambeth.

Family and police are concerned for Sharon’s welfare.