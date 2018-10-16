Featured
Police seeking missing 60-year-old woman
Sharon Munroe
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 6:17AM EDT
London police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-year-old Sharon Munroe of London.
Sharon is described as a white female, 5’3, 120 lbs, blue eyes, short dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green sweater and brown corduroy pants.
Sharon was last seen on October 15, 2018 at approximately 8 P.M. in the area of Main Street in Lambeth.
Family and police are concerned for Sharon’s welfare.