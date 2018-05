CTV London





London Police are asking for help in locating missing 32-year-old Nathaly Jennifer Ramos of London.

Ramos is described as a Hispanic female, 5’4”, approximately 170 lbs, with shoulder length dark hair.

She was last seen on April 30 2018 at approximately 6:00 am in the area of Queens Avenue near Ridout Street North.

Police are concerned for Nathaly’s welfare.