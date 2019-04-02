

CTV London





Norfolk OPP are looking to identify a man after a teenager was approached and asked an inappropriate question.

The incident was reported to police on Sunday by the parents of a 15-year-old boy. They say he was walking along a sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. on Sydenham Street in Simcoe when the incident occurred.

According to police, the boy was approached by a man in a dark-coloured 2008 Hyundai Tucson. The man slowed his vehicle and asked the inappropriate question.

The teen immediately walked away and the man left turning northbound on Norfolk Street South.

He is described as white, 6' tall, 200-220 pounds, with a medium build, black medium-length hair, styled straight down in the front just stopping above the eye brows with a black patchy beard.

He was wearing a dark hat, dark pants and a dark grey jacket.

OPP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the male and vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.