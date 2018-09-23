Featured
Police seeking help in identifying sex assault suspect
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 4:26PM EDT
South Bruce OPP is seeking help from the public in a sexual assault investigation in Walkerton.
The alleged assault was reported to police Friday night.
The victim said she was assaulted along the trail system near the Saugeen River.
The suspect is described as:
- Male with dark colored skin
- Short with a thick torso
- Approximately 40 years old
- Dark hair and dark brown eyes
- Wearing a white t-shirt and a baseball cap
- Investigators believe he speaks Spanish or Portuguese