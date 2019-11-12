

LONDON - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman that has not been seen since November 1st.

While Kalicia Henhawk, 28, of London has not been seen for 12 days she was only reported missing to police on Monday, November 11th.

Henhawk is described as an Indigenous female, 5’5”, black shoulder length straight hair and has a large birthmark on her face. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and khaki coloured pants.

She was last seen on November 1st, 2019 at approximately 5:00 pm in the area of King Street at Maitland Street.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.