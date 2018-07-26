

CTV London





London police are seeking two men in connection to a home-invasion robbery.

The robbery occurred at a residence on Upper Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.

Two men entered a home under the guise that they had a mutual friend. One of the men as armed a gun and demanded money. The suspects did not get money and fled before police arrived.

Police do not believe the incident was random.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1 – male, Caucasian, approximately 6’2”, approximately 18 years of age, medium build, both ears pierced, bald, shaved head, multiple facial tattoos.

Suspect # 2 – male, Caucasian, between 5’4” -5’6”, approximately 18 years of age, thin build, longer dark brown straight hair, almost over his ears, clean shaven.

No one sustained any injuries and there was no property obtained by the suspects.