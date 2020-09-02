MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are investigating after a man allegedly offered a teen girl candy on Tuesday afternoon in the city's Old South neighbourhood.

According to investigators the teen was walking in the area of Edward Street and Elmwood Avenue just before 6 p.m. when an older, light grey minivan stopped.

The driver, an adult male, reportedly asked if she wanted some candy before driving away when she didn't answer. Police say the man did not get out of the vehicle or say anything else.

The vehicle may have been spotted afterward in the Edward and Tecumseh Avenue area before heading eastbound.

The man is described as white, 30-40 years old, missing some front teeth, with a slim build and dark hair cut shorter on the sides and back. He may have had tattoos on his arms.

He was wearing a T-shirt with a black face mask hanging from his chin, and reportedly had a deep voice.

A police search of the area failed to locate the man.

Police are reminding parents and guardians to talk to their children about suspicious people and vehicles.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.