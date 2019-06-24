

CTV London





London police are investigating after an attempted sexual assault in Gibbons Park on Friday afternoon.

Officials say a woman was walking her dog near the pathway to St. James Street around 3:30 p.m. when a male on a bicycle allegedly began circling her and making crude gestures.

As she continued to walk, police say the male reached out in what appeared to be an attempt to touch her inappropriately.

The male then went into a treed area where he continued to watch the female before fleeing east towards St. James Street.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, with spiky black hair and a thin, patchy black moustache.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and may also have had a speech impediment. The bicycle is described as old and rusted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.