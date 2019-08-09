

CTV London





London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in a robbery at a gas station early Friday morning.

Investigators say a male suspect entered the Esso at 940 Hamilton Road around 1:30 a.m., brandished a knife and demanded money.

He fled with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 5'8" tall, 25-30 years old with a slim build, bald head and possibly light facial hair.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark cargo shorts and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.