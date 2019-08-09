Featured
Police seek suspect in armed robbbery of east London gas station
A suspect sought in a gas station robbery in east London, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 is seen in these surveillance images released by police.
CTV London
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 3:50PM EDT
London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in a robbery at a gas station early Friday morning.
Investigators say a male suspect entered the Esso at 940 Hamilton Road around 1:30 a.m., brandished a knife and demanded money.
He fled with a quantity of cash.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 5'8" tall, 25-30 years old with a slim build, bald head and possibly light facial hair.
He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark cargo shorts and black and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.