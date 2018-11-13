

Officials are asking for public help to identify a male suspect after a woman was touched inappropriately while out for a run in an east London park.

Police say the incident happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. while the woman was running in Kiwanis Park near Trafalgar Street.

She was reportedly approached from behind by a male riding a bicycle who then touched her inappropriately before fleeing on his bike.

He is described as a while male, 18-20 years old, about 5'10" tall with a thin build and short reddish-blond hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a light-coloured zip-up sweatshirt with the hood up, a bandanna over his nose and mouth and oversized blue jeans.

Police say he was riding a dark-coloured smaller bicycle, similar to a freestyle or “trick” bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.