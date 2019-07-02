

CTV London





London police are looking for a suspect who allegedly pepper sprayed a man who was in downtown London with his two daughters on Monday night.

Investigators say the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. while the 41-year-old man and his daughters, ages eight and nine, were at the intersection of Thames and York streets.

The man was allegedly approached form behind and pepper sprayed by a stranger who then fled north on Thames Street.

The two girls were also affected by the spray and were treated at the scene by EMS. There were no serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.