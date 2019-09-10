Featured
Police seek public help to identify sexual assault suspect
London police released this composite sketch of a suspect sought in connection with a sexual assault in the area of Conway Drive and Ernest Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 10:45AM EDT
London police have released a new sketch in their search for a suspect after a sexual assault in the city's White Oaks neighbourhood.
The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the area of Conway Drive and Ernest Avenue in London's south end.
According to police, a woman was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground before being sexually assaulted.
The man reportedly fled when a vehicle approached the area.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect based on the composite sketch.
The suspect is described as male, 30-36 years of age, 5'10"-6' tall, with a muscular build and a large tattoo on his right upper arm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670.