London police have released a new sketch in their search for a suspect after a sexual assault in the city's White Oaks neighbourhood.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the area of Conway Drive and Ernest Avenue in London's south end.

According to police, a woman was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground before being sexually assaulted.

The man reportedly fled when a vehicle approached the area.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect based on the composite sketch.

The suspect is described as male, 30-36 years of age, 5'10"-6' tall, with a muscular build and a large tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670.