Police seek missing 33-year-old woman
Jennifer Ramos, 33, of London Ontario. (London Police)
CTV London
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 6:21AM EST
London Police are asking for the help from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old woman.
Jennifer Ramos is described as female, 5’3” tall, approximately 175 lbs, with medium length brown hair.
She was last seen on Saturday November 17, 2018, in the area of South Street and Maitland Street.
Police and family are concerned for Jennifer’s welfare.