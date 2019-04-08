

CTV London





Middlesex OPP are asking anyone who may have information about a fire that extensively damaged a Lucan business over the weekend to come forward.

Hog Town Cycles - went up in flames Sunday morning.

Three fire departments were called in to fight the blaze in the commercial building in the 100 block of Main Street.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Police say the total damage estimate from the fire is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.