Police seek help identifying suspects in break-and-enter and shooting investigation

London police are hoping someone can help identify three outstanding suspects in a violent break-and-enter last month that ended with a gunshot fired into a wall.

Police have released an updated photo of one the suspects, hoping someone can identify him.

“The additional picture we added today is something that is a little bit clearer or may have a better image of the face. The hopes are that will elicit somebody to come forward and say, ‘we know who these guys are,’” explained LPS Media Relations Constable Matt Dawson.

Police say that on Tuesday November 19, at 5:35 p.m., four men entered a building in the 200 block of Simcoe Street and forced their way into a unit.

According to police, the occupants confronted the suspects, and one of the men pointed a firearm at them before firing the gun inside the apartment.

The bullet ended up in a wall, and no-one was hurt.

“That doesn’t diminish the severity and the concern for public safety within that moment. What I can tell you is we’re doing our best to try and track these guys down,” said Const. Dawson.

241 Simcoe Street, December 6, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

The victims then called 911 as the suspects fled on foot. Uniformed officers and the canine unit responded, but they could not locate the men. Police could not say if the suspects and victims are known to each other.

A 39-year-old London man was arrested on November 26, one week after the shooting, and faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence;

Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest; and,

Break and enter with intent.

According to an LPS News Release, the three remaining suspects are described as follows:

One suspect is described as male, White, approximately 25-35 years old, medium build, tall, wearing a black hooded sweater, black New Balance jacket, blue jeans with rips and black Nike shoes with white soles and white Nike symbol. He has a light-coloured goatee and was carrying a grey cross- body bag.

The second suspect is described as male, Indigenous, approximately 25-35 years old, larger build, average height, wearing a black or dark navy “Jordan” hooded sweater, black pants and grey running shoes with white laces and white soles. He has black facial hair on his chin and thin black moustache.

The third suspect is described as male, White, approximately 25-35 years old and walks with a slight lean to his right, wearing grey jeans with red markings on the inside of the pant legs below the knee, a black jacket with red inner lining and black high-top sneakers.

- LPS

If members of the public can identify the men they’re asked to call 911. Don’t approach them as they’re considered armed and dangerous.

241 Simcoe Street, December 6, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“[We are] urging members of the public that may have been in the 200 block of Simcoe Street between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on November 19, who may have dash-cam video, residential or business video that could assist with the investigation to get a hold of us,” added Const. Dawson.