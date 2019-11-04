LONDON, Ont. -- Police in Woodstock are looking for the owner of a dog that allegedly bit someone in the face on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Pittock Park Road and 13th Line around 3 p.m.

A pedestrian suffered injuries from a bite to the face that required medical attention, police say.

The dog is desribed as a husky, about 70 to 80 pounds with a white face and black stripes down its back. It was not wearing a collar.

Police are looking speak to the dog's owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS.