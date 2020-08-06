LONDON, ONT -- Provincial Police in Brant County will resume their search of the Grand River for a missing Hamilton man Thursday after his personal watercraft was found along the shoreline.

Nagim Mohamed, 24, was reported missing just before 9 p.m. Wednesday after he took a personal watercraft out onto the river earlier in the evening but did not return.

He was seen launching at Chiefswood Part in Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

His personal watercraft was found 3 kilometres east of the park around 7:50 p.m.

Police say they have determined that Mohamed was not wearing a life jacket.

Police, including OPP Aviation Services, and local fire departments searched the waters and shore line into the night and will resume their search Thursday morning.

Mohamed is described as a Black male, approximately 5'6, 120 lbs, brown eyes and had short buzzed hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black coloured shorts.

If anyone has seen Mohamed they are asked to contact the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.