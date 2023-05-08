Police searching for woman who may have been dragged into the woods by two men

London Police are seeking the public's assistance while combing the Westminster Ponds area for a woman who may have been dragged there by two males.

Police went to the 700-block of Southdale Road East shortly after 11:30am after a call was made by a concerned citizen saying they saw a woman in her twenties being forced into the woods.

Police search Westminster Ponds for a woman who may have been dragged there by two men (Jim Knight/CTV News London)The woman is being described as white, about 20 years of age, with a medium build and long brown hair wearing a black sports bra, tight blue jeans, and possibly sandals.

The suspects are being described as white males in their twenties.

While the search is in its early stages, because of the difficult terrain it is expected to last for some time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.