

CTV London





Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Rodna Spasic of London.

Rodna is described as female, Caucasian, 5'4", 150 lbs, shoulder length grey hair, wearing a dark coloured 3/4 length coat, grey pants, black shoes and carrying a black umbrella.

Rodna was last seen on April 25th, 2018 at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the area of Princess Avenue and English Street.

Police are concerned for Rodna’s welfare.