Police are asking for the public's help locating Matthew Benjamin, 15, of London.

He is described as white, approximately 5’4”, 120 lbs, with shoulder-length straight dark blond hair. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a green golf shirt with a logo on the chest, a black hooded sweatshirt, a backpack, and grey “Sketchers” running shoes.

Benjaminwas last seen this morning at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Westminster and Whetter Avenues.

Call police if you have any information.