SCOTT MILLER -- For the second time in as many days, the OPP are searching for a person missing in Lake Huron.

The OPP helicopter is searching the water near 6th Street N. in Sauble Beach Wednesday morning after a person didn’t return to shore Tuesday evening.

Police say the person, wearing a wet suit, was either surfing or on a paddle board when they were observed in distress. The person was pulled by the waves out into the lake.

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coorindation Centre is involved in the search.

During the morning Tuesday, just a few kilometers away, the body of a lost swimmer was found south of Sauble Beach following two days of searching.

Police expect to have both their helicopter and marine unit on scene Wednesday.