

CTV London





St. Thomas police are hoping to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Madison Guilbault, left her home on Wednesday and hasn't been seen since Thursday when she was at school.

She is described at 5'4", 120 lbs. with shoulder length brown hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.