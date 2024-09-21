LONDON
London

    • Police searching for missing 41-year-old man

    41-year-old Marcin Liwak. (Source: St. Thomas Police/X) 41-year-old Marcin Liwak. (Source: St. Thomas Police/X)
    Share

    The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

    The 41-year-old man, identified as Marcin Liwak, has not been in contact with family since Sept. 13, according to officers.

    In a post on X, it said this is unusual behaviour for Liwak. Police would like to verify his well-being.

    Liwak is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 160 pounds. A photo is attached.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to win the fight with kids over phone use

    The end of the day — when school, extracurricular activities and homework are (hopefully) finally done — is the window that many kids have for downtime. It can be a struggle to convince them not to go on their phones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News