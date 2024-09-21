Police searching for missing 41-year-old man
The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
The 41-year-old man, identified as Marcin Liwak, has not been in contact with family since Sept. 13, according to officers.
In a post on X, it said this is unusual behaviour for Liwak. Police would like to verify his well-being.
Liwak is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 160 pounds. A photo is attached.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas police.
