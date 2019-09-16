

Woodstock police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed Monday.

Police were called to the Scotiabank branch on Dundas Street around 12:45 p.m.

A lone male reportedly entered the bank and demanded cash.

He fled with some money in an unknown direction. No weapons were seen and no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as white, 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a red motorcycle helmet, a black jacket and pants and red shoes. He was carrying a dark coloured bag.

Poice have released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.