

CTV London





Woodstock police are searching for two men they say bilked a senior out of money.

Police say it happened last Tuesday around 2 p.m. after an elderly man was approached by two males in a vehicle at Peel Street and Burtch Street.

They say the men convinced the senior to get into their car and buy gas and give them money for alleged vehicle repairs.

Police are searching for the two suspects.

One is described as in his early 20s, unshaven with black hair. He was well dressed and was wearing a dark skin blue suit, a multi-colored dress shirt and brown dress shoes.

The second is also believed to be in his early 20s and unshaven. He was wearing blue jeans, a white dress shirt and a black vest.

Police are also searching for a black Pontiac Torrent SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).