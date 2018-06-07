

CTV London





London police have now released descriptions of three suspects wanted after a shooting in the northeast corner of the city.

The shooting in a condo complex in the Huron Heights neighbourhood left one person in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to the area round 10 p.m. near Huron Street and Sandford Street. They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say three males fled the scene in a bluish-silver four-door vehicle, believed to be a Honda.

They are described as:

1) Black, tall, in his 20’s, with facial hair.

2) Black, braids in hair, thin, shorter than the first male, dressed in black. He also had tattoos on one of his forearms.

3) Black, shorter than the other two suspects, with a tattoo of a tear drop and a scar near his left eye. Police say this male was in possession of the firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.