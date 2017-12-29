

CTV London





A man with a weapon attempted to rob a store in Simcoe Thursday.

OPP say around 5:30 p.m. the man entered Robinson Mart and Videos on Robinston Street and demanded money.

They say the man's demands were not met and he fled the store, heading east on Robinston Street and then north on Colborne Street.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect is white, approximately 5-foot-7 with a medium build. He was wearing brown coveralls and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.