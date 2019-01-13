

Some $10,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Port Dover residence Friday.

Norfolk OPP are hoping someone has information that can help them locate the jewelry and suspect.

OPP were called just before midnight Friday by a resident on Shoreacres Court about a break and enter.

It was determined the break-in occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact OPP at 1 - 888 - 310 - 1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477(TIPS).